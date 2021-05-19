File photo: For illustration

Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-Alliance) president Nelson Chamisa today brought business in Murambinda, Buhera to a stand still as people jostled to catch a glimpse of him.

Chamisa was in Buhera where he visited the Matinenga Homestead for Takudzwa Matinenga’s send off.

Takudzwa who died in a horrific traffic accident, was son to prominent lawyer Eric Matinenga.

Eric Matinenga rose to stardom when he successfully defended late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai during his treason trial in 2005.

Meanwhile, there was furore in Murambinda, Buhera as crowds stampeded to catch a glimpse of Chamisa.

Some of the people were shouting his name, while others told him that they were suffering under current regime led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

-Zwnews