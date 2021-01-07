Kwekwe city council deputy health director, John Bandama has died.

Although Bandama’s age at the time of his death could not be verified, authorities at Town House have confirmed his passing on.

Bandama, who perennially had a heart problem was admitted to Topomasi Clinic. However, the cause of Bandama’s death could not be immediately verified during the time of publishing.

While confirming Bandama’s death, acting Kwekwe town clerk Dr Lucia Mkandla said they were going to have a meeting as management before they can issue a statement on his demise.

more details to follow…

Zwnews