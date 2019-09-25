Sakunda, ED relative’s bank accounts remain closed: RBZ

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe(RBZ) has issued a statement following social media reports suggesting that bank accounts belonging to forex cartels that include President Mnangagwa’s relative and his Sakunda business allies have been unfrozen.

Financial Intelligence Unit

PRESS STATEMENT

CORRECTION OF FALSE MEDIA REPORTS CONCERNING BANK ACCOUNTS RECENTLY FROZEN BY THE FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT

1. We make reference to a letter from the Financial Intelligence Unit, dated the 19th of September, 2019, directing banks to freeze bank accounts of a number of named business entities, which became the subject of widespread interest and reportage in both formal and social media.

2. We have become aware of subsequent false social media reports suggesting that a directive has since been issued unfreezing some or all the said accounts.

3. We advise that the accounts of the entities named in the directive remain frozen, pending finalization of our analyses.

4. We will communicate to relevant stakeholders through appropriate channels when the process has been concluded.