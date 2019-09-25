Zim money exchange rates today 25/09/19

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Rates:
USD to ZWL$: 14.9
ZWL$ to RAND: 1.0046
Black Market Rates:
USD to ZWL$ zimrates 19
USD to ZWL$ zwl365 18.70
USD to ZWL$ bluemari 19
USD to BOND: zimrates 12.30
