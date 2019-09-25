Zim money exchange rates today 25/09/19

- 25th September 2019

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Rates:

USD to ZWL$: 14.9
ZWL$ to RAND: 1.0046

Black Market Rates:

USD to ZWL$ zimrates 19
USD to ZWL$ zwl365  18.70
USD to ZWL$ bluemari 19
USD to BOND: zimrates 12.30

