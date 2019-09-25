Blue Roof Drama: Furious Grace Mugabe kicks out Zvimba Chiefs

Controversial former Zimbabwe First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe is reported to have run riot and booted out Chiefs from Mugabe’s rural home from the Blue Roof mansion where they have been camping since Mugabe’s death.

This comes after the traditional leaders from Mugabe’s rural home, Zvimba, allegedly marked the place Mugabe’s mausoleum will be built without the former First Lady’s consent.

Grace has been pushing to have her late husband buried in Zvimba.

Grace Mugabe was infuriated by the traditional leader’s after it emerged that the Zvimba chiefs led by Chief Zvimba had their own interests which were contrary to the former leader’s wishes.

” There was a stand-off after it became clear that the chiefs were pushing their own interests and prepares to alter Mugabe’s death-bed wishes not to be buried at the National Heroes Acre, but at his boyhood village in Kutama,” a highly placed family source told the publication.

The chiefs who had camped at the imposing Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale since Mugabe had died early this month were allegedly booted out on Thursday night after a meeting with traditional leaders and Grace’s sisters.