The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it is investigating a robbery incident which happened at N Richards Chivi on 30 November 2020 at about 09.34 hours.

Details coming from the police are that 5 unknown suspects armed with pistols ambushed a Safe Guard Cash-In-Transit vehicle delivering cash at Mukuru.Com and attacked them.

The robbers pointed firearms at the guards as they alight from the vehicle, disarmed them before stealing a cash box containing US$35 000, ZAR 350 000 and ZW$2000.

They jumped into a getaway car and sped off towards Mandamabwe Business Centre.

-Zwnews

