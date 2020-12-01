Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing, said citizens must ‘strictly adhere’ to Covid-19 prevention protocol.

Meanwhile, for some, the advice by the minister seems to run with the old adage, ‘do as I say and not as I do,’ after she, herself broke the same regulations.

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, health experts discouraged people from gathering and also called on them to wear masks when in public places.

Apparently, Mutsvangwa is in the eye of a storm after pictures showing the minister and her friends merrymaking at her birthday party went viral.

The people were mixing and mingling without putting their masks on.

Meanwhile, she also pointed out that distorted information from various departments have caused confusion regarding the number of people allowed at given type of gathering.

“Cabinet has noted that the different numbers specified for various types of gatherings caused general confusion and violations.

“Henceforth, the number of people permitted at any gathering is restricted to 100, irrespective of what the gathering is being convened for,” she said.

