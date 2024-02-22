Categories: Zim Latest

SADC sneezes as SA economic growth slows, AfDB Group

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is growing slower than other African regions, the African Development Bank Group has said.

According to the bank, this is mostly due to sluggish growth in SA, the region’s largest economy, expected to grow just 1.1% this year.

East Africa is growing the fastest, helped by infrastructure investments and integration.

Apparently, AfDB Group is advancing Africa’s green transition with a $10M investment in the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa Project Development fund, part of a $10B initiative to fast-track green infrastructure across the continent.

