WISH GRANTED: Mnangagwa receives 3rd term Masvingo has spoken- ex ZANU PF legislator

Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says the Masvingo Province has a strong bearing in deciding the country’s political discourse.
Zivhu says since independence the province which carries the name of the country has been dictating the pace.
His sentiments comes after vice president Kembo Mohadi announced the third term bid at a Robert Mugabe National Youths Day in Masvingo yesterday.
And according to Zivhu Mnangagwa has just been handed the offer, now that the province has spoken.
“Zim politics revolve around Masvigo: our country’s origin and the key player in decision-making since 1980.
“With over 70% representation since 2000, Masvigo holds significant influence in Parliament.
“Remember this: in 2030, ED will still be in the office. Masvingo yataura 2030,” he says.
In an earlier X post, Zivhu questioned the meaning of the 2030 chant:
“Does the mention of 2030 in Zimbabwe imply an extension of presidential terms or a general change in life? If there are any updates regarding a constitutional change, please inform me promptly.”
Zwnews
