Police launches man-hunt after company loses US12000 worth of goods to 9 robbers

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of nine suspects implicated in a case of armed robbery which occurred at Rwizi Business Centre, Mubaira on 20/02/2024.

The suspects who were armed with a pistol allegedly assaulted a security guard before forcing open the shop doors and took an Ecco 48 inch television set, Dstv decor, various groceries, a desktop computer and various farm chemicals, all valued at US$12000.00

The authorities are therefore inving anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews