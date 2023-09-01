The SAPES Trust/ First group of Senior African Civil Servants at Independence says it has put up a petition for the establishment of a Transitional Government as part of a Comprehensive Political Settlement in Zimbabwe.

This petition has been instituted following the just ended disputed elections in Zimbabwe will be sent to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security chaired by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

It is also going to be delivered to the African Union.

SAPES Trust senior official, Ibbo Mandaza confirmed that they are running a petition which he says is aimed at trying to end Zimbabwe’s political crisis.

“Herewith our Petition to the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security in the first instance, but also to the AU, for the establishment of a Transitional Government as part of a Comprehensive Political Settlement in Zimbabwe,” he says.

Zimbabwe is emerging from harmonised elections which observers say were not conducted in a transparent manner.

Some opposition parties particularly the Citizens Coalition for Change are demanding fresh polls.

But the ruling ZANU PF party, says fresh polls are a non starter alleging that it won the election free and fairly.

Zwnews