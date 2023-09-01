Executive Director at Centre for Natural Resource Governance Farai Maguwu says four out of six countries that congratulated President-elect Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa are involved in the plunder of Zimbabwe’s natural resources.

“4 of the 6 countries that sent congratulatory msgs are involved in the plunder of Zimbabwe’s natural resources.

“Belarus, China, Russia and South Africa,” he says.

Maguwu says natural resources are the heart of the matter when people reflect on the Zimbabwean crisis.

Apparently, following the just ended disputed elections in Zimbabwe, just a few countries congratulated Mnangagwa.

These countries are South Africa, Belarus, Russia, China, Tanzania and Namibia.

Observer Missions condemned the polls saying didn’t meet guidelines for free and fair elections.

Zwnews