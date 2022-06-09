In sad news from the small Midlands town of Gokwe, a 36-year old man was killed after his imbibing colleagues accused him of stealing five litres of Mazoe Orange Crush.

Police authorities confirmed the sad development which occurred on Tuesday to the regional Mirror newspaper.

The deceased Clemence Bambakahle Nkiwane was attacked with logs by his colleagues at Kambasha Business Centre after the five-litre drink was found in his house after a search.

According to provincial police spokesperson for the Midlands, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko the late Nkiwane was assaulted by Cuthbert Ngwenya (25), Gift Mungoni (36), Poverty Nhemera (32) and Tapera Manuka (33).

The Mirror reported that at around 9pm when Nkiwane left the bar, his colleagues followed him after noticing that their orange crush drink was missing from the bar.

They reportedly traced him to his house in Mapfungautsi suburb where they recovered the orange crush drink.

The murder suspects allegedly dragged Nkiwane out of his house before they attacked him with logs and later dumped him in a nearby bush.

A one Moreblessing Musokeni discovered him the following morning and in Good-Samaritan-fashion, ferried him in a scotchcart to Gokwe General Hospital. Unfortunately, as fate would have it, Nkiwane died the same day and the police nabbed the murder suspects thereafter, the Mirror reported.

Zwnews