Police authorities have confirmed the murder of a 52-year old Bulawayo woman which occurred yesterday.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the deceased Langelihle Dube, died after she was stabbed on the thigh by four suspected murderers who had pounced on her Lobengula West residence.

“ZRP Magwegwe are investigating a murder case that occurred on 08/06/22 at a house in Lobengula West suburb in Bulawayo,” said the police in a tweet.

Added the ZRP:

“The victim, Langelihle Dube (52) died after four unknown suspects stabbed him on the thigh with an unidentified sharp object. The suspects had pounced at the victim’s home and stole US$20 and a cellphone.”

Zwnews