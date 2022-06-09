South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the eye of a great storm after South Africa’s former intelligence chief Arthur Fraser dropped a bombshell, accusing him of kidnapping and bribery.

Although the exact amount stolen from Ramaphosa’s farm is unclear, figures ranging from US$4m to US$8m have been stated.

The forex theft scandal which has engulfed President Ramaphosa is allegedly spreading like veld fire to his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob, accused of facilitating the illegal abduction, interrogation and rendition of a key suspect.

The Namibian opposition wants Geingob probed.

Apparently, Longinus Kalimbo Iipumbu, an MP and deputy president of the opposition Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters, has written to that country’s ombudsman, demanding an official investigation into Geingob’s alleged connivance with Ramaphosa in the detention of the suspect Immanuwela David.

-Newshawks