Reports from Banket indicate that a total of five students from Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), perished following a horrific road carnage after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in an accident.

Although the police were not immediately available for comment during the time of publishing, Zwnews understands that the deceased quintet was traveling back to Harare after CUT closed down amid reports that a lecturer at the tertiary institution had tested positive for coronavirus.

This is a developing story. More details will follow in due course.

Zwnews