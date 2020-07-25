As the countdown to the envisaged July 31 street protests continue to gather momentum, another Zimbabwean journalist Blessed Mhlanga was arrested by the police and was reportedly being detained at Mabvuku police station.

Although details of his arrest were still sketchy during the time of publishing Saturday morning, a reliable source told Zwnews that Mhlanga, a journalist with Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), had a ‘misunderstanding’ with police manning a roadblock in the capital, Harare.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) is understood to have already deployed its lawyer Tafadzwa Mugabe to attend to Mhlanga’s case.

His arrest comes barely five days after another journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono was picked up by state security agents at his residence and is now being charged with inciting public violence.

Chin’ono, together with Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, are accused of inciting members of the public to engage in acts of violence ahead of public protests tentatively set for 31 July 2020.

While Ngarivhume was remanded to August 14, Chin’ono was on the other hand, remanded in custody to August 7.

more details to follow…

Zwnews