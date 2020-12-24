In a very disturbing incident, a 36-year old man from Rutendo suburb in Redcliff this week drowned to death in a flooded dam following a fishing expedition that turned tragic.

Close family members of the late Freddy Masanga told Zwnews that the deceased fisherman who was a popular figure in the teeming neighborhood drowned to death Monday this week, while fishing on the shores of Redcliff’s Cactus Dam.

Masanga’s body was discovered in a state of decomposition by friends and family members Thursday afternoon following a spirited search- three days after he met his tragic demise.

“This is a big blow to the family and it’s quite ironic that his death came at a time when we are in festive mood,” said a family member who spoke to this publication.

“He went missing on Monday and could not return back home as usual, prompting us to engage in a search and we managed to discover his decomposing body today (Thursday),” quipped the family member who declined to be named.

Masanga’s body was subsequently ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary and funeral arrangements were still sketchy as of Thursday evening.

Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Joel Goko could not be immediately reached for confirmation during the time of publishing.

more details to follow…

Zwnews