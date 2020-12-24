SOUTH AFRICA’s deadly covid-19 has claimed the life of Zimbabwean businessman and top Ginimbi friend Victor Jimere(left) after a short illness.

Popularly known as Boss Vickela or 1Bulk, Zim Morning Post has learnt that the high flier succumbed to Covid-19 in South Africa Wednesday, at a time where the pandemic has entered a second wave.

“He was diagnosed of Covid-19 last week and I don’t know how it took him so fast.

“We are hurt, he was a jolly good man and he has lost a vacuum in our circle of friends.

“Last month it was Ginimbi (Kadungure) and now its him, its sad mate,” lamented a friend who refused to be identified.

Condolences messages were pouring from friends on social media with glowing eulogies being delivered.

Colleagues and businessmen Mike Chimombe and Albert Ndabambi posted images and messages of grief on their social media handles.

Jimere was an electrician by profession and his business empire was under the banner of his holding company Inex Investments.

His company had footprints in grinding mill manufacturing, trucking, and fuel supply chain among others.

However, information gathered by Zim Morning Post established that Jimere left more than P10 million tax arrears due to Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS).

This resulted in his deportation from Botswana in 2016, forcing his relocation to South Africa where he quickly picked up his pieces.

He revived his waning fortunes through links with fellow countrymen like the late Ginimbi, Rolen ‘Uncle Rolen’ Muchegwa, Nomatter ‘Kit Kat’ Zinyengere, Mike Chimombe and Phillip Chiyangwa among others.

He was to become a ‘permanent feature’ at the late Ginimbi’s white parties after the two are said to have entered a strategic synergy in fuel supply.

“When he was deported from Botswana in 2016, some of his properties were confiscated by the government and forfeited to the State.

“Some top politicians tried to assist but the pressure was too much because he was accused of funding one of the opposition political leaders’ activities and campaigns.

“So when he was deported, he had to use his network of fellow Zimbabweans to rise from the ashes and he did, “said a source inside his circles who claimed to share his Samanyanga totem.

This was in a bid to recover the money he owed .