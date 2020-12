UK & EU reach a provisional post- Brexit trade deal at the last minute to avert a chaotic New Year’s split.

After months of negotiation, the UK and the EU have agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal days before the deadline, which would come into place on January 1.

The trade agreement will have to be approved by the UK and EU parliaments.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “It is fair, it is a balanced deal, it is the right thing to do for both sides.”