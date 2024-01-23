South Africa says every citizen is entitled to apply to register to vote from outside SA at any Embassy, Consulate or High Commission.

Citizens outside South Africa may also register online.

South Africans are set to conduct its general elections some time this year.

The elections will be held in South Africa in 2024 to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each province.

These will be the seventh general election held under the conditions of universal adult suffrage since the end of the apartheid era in 1994.

The new National Council of Provinces will be elected at the first sitting of each provincial legislature.

Ever since the first post-apartheid election in 1994, the African National Congress has held a majority of seats in the National Assembly.

The date of the elections will be set by the incumbent President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and must be within 90 days of the end of the term of the current Parliament, in mid May 2024.

