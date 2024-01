Econet Wireless share price surges 60 percent in four days of trading on the back of impending merger with EcoCash Holdings.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and EcoCash Holdings recently released cautionary statements saying they are engaged in negotiations for the transfer of some non-banking assets from EcoCash to Econet in exchange for Econet shares.

The shares will be distributed to EcoCash Shareholders. The planned reconstruction will not lead to delisting of the two entities.

Zwnews