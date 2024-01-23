The country has recorded about seventy-one cholera deaths, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed.

According to the Ministry, as at 22 January 2024, Zimbabwe had 19 915 suspected Cholera cases and 2 268 confirmed cases.

The country registered at least 19 149 recoveries, 71 confirmed deaths and 370 suspected deaths.

Meanwhile, the Ministry says it has realised that funeral gatherings are acting as super spreaders of Cholera in Zimbabwe.

Therefore, the Ministry is advising all members of the public to report all deaths that occur in the community and that all burials especially from diarrhoeal causes whether proven Cholera or not should be supervised by health workers.

Eating at burials should be limited.

Zwnews