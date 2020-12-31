South Africa’s biggest football clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are believed to be in a race for the signature of hotshot Zimbabwe warriors striker Prince Dube.

Dube who moved to Tanzanian premier league from Highlanders early this year is one of the brightest prospects from the current warriors squad and has netted on all his debut matches. The Zimbabwe Warrior striker’s profile is soaring rapidly, across the continent, and Moroccan champions, Raja Casablanca, is reportedly also targeting the inform striker with a US$1 million offer to secure his signature.

Meanwhile, the Azam FC striker has already started a special fitness program after he suffered an injury to his left arm. The striker hopes to return to the pitch to play competitive matches on January 15, next year.