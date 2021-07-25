South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has lowered Covid-19 alert level from level 4 to 3 thereby reopening the economy.

He has allowed the opening of schools from tomorrow, bars to re-open and inter-provincial travel is allowed again.

Addressing the nation on the Covid 19 situation in that country, Ramaphosa said SA has gone past the pick of the 3rd wave hence the reopening of the economy.

Under level, gatherings of 50 indoors and 100 outdoors have been permitted.

Meanwhile, SA is vaccinating 250 000 people daily.

