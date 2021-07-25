Zimbabwe today received an additional 1 million doses of World Health Organization approved Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines.

Receiving the consignment, Minister of Finance, Professor Mthuli Ncube said to date, Zimbabwe has received over 5 million vaccine doses.

According to the Health Ministry’s vaccination plan, Zimbabwe’s eventual aim is to inoculate 10 million of its approximately 15 million people.

Meanwhile, vaccinated Zimbabweans have gone past a million mark for the first dose.

And several thousands have since been vaccinated for their doses.

Zwnews