President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made some judicial appointments key among them making Justice Mary Zimba-Dube the new Judge President.

Dube replaces Justice George Chiweshe who promoted to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirmed the appointments.

He said:

President Mnangagwa has appointed Justice Mary Zimba-Dube as the new Judge President, while Mrs Fortune Chimbaru becomes the new Deputy Attorney-General.”

Meanwhile, Justice Dube was not the most senior High Court Judge and some will view her appointment as a political move.

Over the years, Zimbabwean courts have allegedly been used to settle political scores for those in power.

And the courts have been viewed and accused of having captured by the status quo.

Zwnews