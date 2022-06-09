Sungura King Alick Macheso is hosting a dinner this evening ahead of his 12th album launch set for Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex this Friday.

The dinner dubbed Executives Night Out will be hosted at Rainbow Towers and attendance is strictly by invitation.

In a statement earlier on, Macheso posted:

“If you are not at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Friday you will have a lot to explain to your grandchildren when they request a historical account of this epic launch in years to come. Batika ipapo.”

Macheso is one of Zimbabwe’s top Sungura musicians of all times with a dozen albums under his belt.

He is an award winning guitarist, lyricist, and dancer, having rose to prominence in the early 1990s with his album ‘Magariro’ which carried the hit songs ‘Pakutema munda’ and ‘Baba namai’.

Some of Macheso’s albums include:

Magariro (1998)

Vakiridzo (1999)

Simbaradzo (2000)

Zvakanaka Zvakadaro (2001)

Zvido Zvenyu Kunyanya (2003)

Vapupuri Pupurai (2005)

Ndezvashe (2007)

Zvinoda Kutendwa (2010)

Kwatabva Mitunhu (kure kwekure)(2012)

Tsoka Dzerwendo (2016)

Dzinosvitsa Kure (2018)