SA investigators tracks down vehicle which had been trailing Chin’ono’s friend who has been abducted

South African investigators say they have traced the Mercedes Benz which Shingai Munashe Marere, prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s constructor, says was trailing him since last week to a Mr R Tadziva of 254 Suru Avenue, Ferndale, Randburg, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Marere, linked to journalist Chin’ono through construction works, was abducted and brutally assauIted by suspected state security agents yesterday afternoon.
This was after he refused to disclose the journalist’s new address in South Africa.
Security sources and family members said state agents seized Shingai Munashe Marere (29) around 4pm before subjecting him to vicious assault and leaving him for dead by the roadside along Old Mazowe Road, about 18km northwest of the capital.
Following the attack, Marere managed to pick himself up, got into the car and tried to drive off, but lost control of the car subsequently after a short distance as he was immobilised through savage assault and toxic drugging.
Zimbabwe has a long history of abductions, torture and forced disappearances, as well as cruel and degrading treatment usually by state security agents – from colonial to current times.
Newshawks
The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development says it did not ban small scale mining… Read More
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson and Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has… Read More
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches are back with two semi-final games today after… Read More
The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has released the… Read More
A Zimbabwean man based in South Africa - (Tendai Kugotsi, 26) - allegedly strangled his… Read More
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for gold coins and… Read More