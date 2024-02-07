Government u-turns on small scale mining ban

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development says it did not ban small scale mining activities as it is being presented in the media.

Mining stakeholders recently welcomed the Government’s decision to temporarily stop artisanal mining during the rainy season as there is a high risk of shafts and tunnels flooding or collapsing.

The temporary ban was announced by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development Zhemu Soda at a media conference in Harare, where he also announced mining precautions to be taken during the rainy season.

The ministry says it only issued a precautionary statement with a sole purpose to save lives considering the rainy season which is upon us and which we are all aware of the hazards that come with the rains in our mining sector.

In a statement below, the Ministry said•

Secondly the Ministry notes the vulnerability of the small scale miners to flooding and mine shaft collapse and their incapacitation to deal with such hazards hence the press statement of 14 January.

• The Ministry remains committed to supporting the mining sector especially the small scale miners where there is a gap in terms of adherence to safety standards.

• To this end the Ministry will continue to capacitate small scale miners through safety and health awareness and training programmes across the eight mining provinces.”

Zwnews