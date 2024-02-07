NOT ANYMORE: President Mnangagwa ‘refuses’ to officially open small projects

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has castigated his ministers for inviting him to officially open small projects like vending stalls, etc.

Speaking while chairing first cabinet meeting of the year, Mnangagwa said in his last term, he now only wants to officiate at ‘high priority events only.’

Over the years, Mnangagwa could be invited to commission little things like vending stalls, road sections, or small bridges which many say could be done by a minister or even a local councillor.

Few years ago, Mabvazuva Clinic in Epworth remained non-operational five months after being officially opened by President Mnangagwa, this was despite his promise to deliver everything needed in 2 weeks.

Addressing community health workers at Mabvazuva clinic Mnangagwa asked the sister in charge to write to the Minister of Health requesting all equipment required at the clinic.

He promised delivery of the equipment within 2 weeks.

Meanwhile, area MP Makari Zarelah requested for well planned houses,

schools, electricity and tapped water from government through the President.

She said this is what the MP’s job all about; representing the people and advocating for their needs.

Apparently, at another time Mnangagwa was mocked for officially opening an empty hall.

Zwnews