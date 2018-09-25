SA: Intercape Bus driver arrested at Beitbridge border while fleeing to Zimbabwe

South African police yesterday morning arrested the driver of an Intercape bus which killed nine Zimbabweans, among them a toddler, in a road accident near Polokwane on Friday last week.

The bus was travelling from Harare to Johannesburg.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man disappeared from a hospital in Polokwane at the weekend and was intercepted at Beitbridge Border Post by alert police officers.

He said the driver has been charged with nine counts of culpable homicide and will appear before a Polokwane magistrate today, Tuesday.

Accident victims have not yet been identified.