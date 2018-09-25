Gay Harare high school Deputy Headmaster asked to resign

HARARE: There was chaos at St Johns College yesterday as parents bayed for the school’s deputy and other members of the administration board to resign with immediate effect.

This comes after the school deputy Dr. Neal Hovelmeier’s announced to students that he was gay during assembly.

The school’s headmaster, and chairman all came out in support of Dr Hovelmeier thus sparking an outrage among who feel that the revelation was too much for their young children.

Homose_xuality is a criminal offense in Zimbabwe.