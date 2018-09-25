Grace Mugabe prophet cheats death..Bishop Ndanga hangs on tree in crocodile dam after horror car accident

A top ally of former President Robert Mugabe and church leader Bishop Johannes Ndanga and a friend spent six hours hanging for dear life on a tree in the crocodile-infested Bubi-Lupane Dam after a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into the water body.

Prophet Bishop Ndanga (58) yesterday said he nearly lost his life when the accident occurred at around 9PM on Saturday near Janke village in Lupane.

His colleague, who was driving a gold Toyota Hilux, is said to have seen a huge animal on the road and lost control of the vehicle.

The two then smashed windows and swim before climbing on a tree as they feared being eaten by crocodiles.

They pair who had a mobile phone on them later decided to swim offshore about 3AM after their phone battery died in the dead of night.

“We only managed to make a few calls with one cellphone before it switched off and others got damaged in the car. We stayed on the tree until 3AM when we became tired and risked our lives by getting off the tree.

“We managed to swim out of the dam and went to a nearby homestead where we waited a few minutes before we got help,” Bishop Ndanga said.

The pair who were travelling to Victoria Falls for a church conference were rescued just after 3AM by the local council who send a tractor in response to the SOS call.

Ndanga hit news headlines when he prophesied years ago that Robert Mugabe will rule Zimbabwe forever.