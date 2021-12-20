South African Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says his country will not backtrack on the decision to terminate the Zimbabwe exemption permits, despite immense pressure from the Zimbabwean government and lobby groups to reconsider.

The exemption permits, expiring on 31 December, were granted to more than 250 000 Zimbabweans fleeing political and economic turmoil.

Meanwhile, permit holders have been debating whether to return home for Christmas or not.

Apparently, quite a number point out that banks had been declining to offer them loans and reversing their pre-approved bond applications.

They say this was happening at the time employers were not renewing contracts because of their uncertain status.

Zwnews