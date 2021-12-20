President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s self-styled top supporter Killer Zivhu has criticised Vice President Constantino Chiwenga for threatening Chief Murinye after he challenged President Mnangagwa to end corruption or else risk losing the forthcoming polls set for 2023.

Chief Murinye said Mnangagwa should not protect his corrupt cronies in the ruling party and government, otherwise he will be voted out of power.

But Chiwenga was not happy with the chief’s remarks and threatened him adding that the Chief should be investigated.

However, Zivhu believes Chiwenga’s threats are uncalled for; adding that Mnangagwa should be open to constructive criticism.

“Vamwe venyu politics hamudziketi chose, ED’S supporters has the right to criticize his government kuti zvinhu zvifambe.

“Hazvirevi kuti kupanduka ndiyo new dispensation yacho, chakaipa kutuka President nokuti unenge uchituka Nyika yose izvozvo zvakaipa,” says Zivhu.

Zivhu says he stands with Chief Murinye adding that even if he is dethroned as Chief, he would still stand with him.

“Ndasarudza to stand with Chief Murinye, chokwadi hachineyi kuti chataurwa through protocol or not .Chero mukadzingwa hazvina basa umambo huri muropa kwete pachisimbi chiya chinonzi nyembe, motor ikatorwa fambai netsoka hazviurayi. Retweet kana uchimira na chief Murinye,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has lambasted Chiwenga for his remarks, saying countries are never run on emotions.

“Countries are never run on emotions. The people of Zimbabwe brought about this change& this Gvt and they forgived even this current system because it was part of the 1st Republic which caused so much pain,” he says.

Mliswa says Chiwenga set a bad precedent by attacking the Chief.

“The remonstration was not in line with the decorum which we have been told to treat Chiefs with. The precedence set is dangerous. The Chief should not be under any threat after what he said. I humbly say this as an objective person in this matter who respects leadership,” he says.

