Prominent Zimbabwean lawyer and human rights activist Dewa Mavhinga, has been laid to rest, reports the Newshawks.

Mavhinga died in South Africa from suspected Covid 19 complications.

He left a rich legacy of human rights activism and critical community work.

He was buried yesterday in Majumba, Hwirisha, a small-scale farming community in Chikomba District in Mashonaland East Province.

At time of his death, Mavhinga was Southern Africa Human Rights Watch director.

As a regional leader, Mavhinga has been vocal against human rights abuses in SADC and Africa as a whole.

