Huge turnout has characterised most polling stations today as South Africans vote for next government with stakes high.

Giving an update, few minutes ago, Independent Electoral Commission CEO Sy Mamabolo said they are experiencing a surge in late voters at voting stations.

Voters are encouraged to remain in the queue as turnout will be key in determining the results.

Polling stations will be open until 21:00 and those in the queue at 21:00, will be allowed to vote.

