The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred along Lobengula Road, Workington on 28/05/24.

A yet to be identified suspect who was armed with a pistol and driving a White Mazda vehicle registration number unknown intercepted the victim who was driving a White KIA truck registration number, AFK 8596.

The suspect attacked the victim before stealing US$22 301-00 cash which was in a black laptop bag before driving off in an unregistered Black Honda Fit vehicle.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

