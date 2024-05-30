Image- AFP

The live results, which have started coming in as vote counting continues, indicate that the African National Congress (ANC) is in the lead.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is in second position and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in third.

The newly formed Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is among the top parties on the scoreboard.

South Africans queued long into the night to cast ballots in a watershed election.

According to critics this could spell the end of the ANC’s 30-year-old unchallenged majority, but early results are painting a different picture.

South Africa, being a big country, the final results are not expected until next week.

Zwnews