In a bid to curb and stop Zimbabwean immigrants flooding South Africa due to political and economic failures at home, which fuelled unemployment and poverty, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has deployed the first battalion of 200 guards to Beitbridge Border Post.

Apparently, the move is likely to further stir xenophobic tensions between Zimbabwean immigrants and South Africans.

This comes after the formation of Border Management Authority (BMA), a single entity with border control established through the Border Management Authority Act of 2020.

Meanwhile, a lot of Zimbabweans flock down south on a daily basis in search for greener pastures.

Most of these Zimbabweans cross into South Africa illegally.

Over the years there has been bitter acrimonies with native South Africans accusing foreigners of taking away jobs from them, in some instances xenophobic attacks have resulted.

