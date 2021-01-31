South Africa says undocumented foreign nationals, Zimbabweans included will not be covered by its Covid-19 inoculation program.

“We’d like to be able to deal with people based on the SA registration.

“We have no plan to deal with those that are not documented,” says health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, SA is home to thousands of Zimbabweans a good number of them undocumented.

In recent years, the country saw an influx of Zimbabweans who cross borders in search of job opportunities, after the deterioration of the local economy.

For the past several years, South Africa’s response to “illegal” migration has been overly restrictive, exclusionary and control-oriented.

Its approach has focused on arresting, detaining and deporting undocumented migrants.

-Zwnews