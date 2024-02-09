SA Based Man Seeks Legal Protection After Brother Impregnate Wife in Zim

Patson Ncube, a resident of Bulawayo’s Selborne Park suburb, has found himself entangled in a distressing tale of betrayal and violence at the hands of his own younger brother, Shelton Khumalo. What initially began as an act of kindness, with Ncube offering shelter to Khumalo while he worked abroad in South Africa, has spiraled into a nightmare of infidelity and aggression.

Ncube’s world was shattered when he discovered his wife’s pregnancy during a visit to their shared home, only to learn that Khumalo was the father. This revelation tore apart the bond of trust between the brothers, leading to a confrontation where Ncube faced not only insults but also physical violence at the hands of his brother.

Living in constant fear of further harm, Ncube took the courageous step of seeking legal protection. He filed for a protection order at the Bulawayo magistrates’ court, detailing the abuse he endured from Khumalo, including threats of violence and accusations of disease transmission.

During the court proceedings, Khumalo denied the allegations, instead pointing fingers at Ncube’s wife for his alleged illness. However, after careful consideration, Magistrate Amanda Ndlovu granted Ncube the protection order he sought, instructing Khumalo to cease all forms of abuse and threats against his brother.