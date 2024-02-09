Categories: Zim Latest

Sengezo Tshabangu: Job Sikhala’s release required a political resolution, he’s my ally

Tshabangu Claims Key Role in Sikhala’s Release, Sparks Political Controversy

Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has made bold claims regarding his involvement in securing the release of Job Sikhala from imprisonment.

Speaking on X, Tshabangu, known for his controversial decisions such as the recall of elected CCC MPs and councillors, emphasized his alleged role in Sikhala’s freedom, attributing it to his political maneuvering.

Tshabangu stated, “I want to clarify that I personally negotiated Job Sikhala’s release from prison because he was a political detainee. Similar to Tendai Biti’s case in 2008, his release required a political resolution. He’s my ally.”

Amidst heightened political tensions within the CCC and challenges to Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s leadership, Tshabangu’s declaration adds complexity to the internal dynamics of the party.

Job Sikhala’s detention under disputed circumstances had drawn significant attention both locally and internationally. Tshabangu’s claim of involvement in Sikhala’s release introduces a new dimension to Zimbabwean politics.

However, Tshabangu’s assertion has sparked skepticism and controversy, with some questioning the authenticity of his role and others perceiving it as a strategic move to enhance his own political position within the CCC.

As Zimbabwe’s political landscape evolves, Tshabangu’s statement underscores the intricate nature of opposition movements, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in political affairs.

9th February 2024

