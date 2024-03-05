Categories: Zim Latest

Ruwa family loses US$25,000 to armed robbers disguised as TelOne employees

A Ruwa family has lost US$25,000 to armed robbers who posed as TelOne employees to gain entry into premises, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has disclosed.

Posting on their X handle, the ZRP said:

“Police in Ruwa are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Zimre Park on 04/03/24 in which five male suspects who were armed with a pistol and a ladder, disguised as Telone employees to gain entrance into the victim’s yard.

“The suspects attacked the victim before stealing US$25 000.00 cash, various groceries and two laptops. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”

In other news, police in Glenview are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Glenview 4 Shopping Centre, Harare on 04/03/24 in which Geodricks Mushonga (33) died.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by six unidentified male suspects during a beer drinking spree following an argument over an undisclosed matter.

The body of the victim was later found lying in a pool of blood at a nearby bus terminus with a deep cut at the back of the head.

Police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews

Share
5th March 2024

Recent Posts

Zimbabwean government officials celebrate tightening of sanctions against Mnangagwa- Chin’ono

Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono says government officials have shown incompetence celebrating the tightening… Read More

5th March 2024

Macheso promises ‘hot album’ as he samples songs from new project

Sungura music singer Alick Macheso is oiling up his machinery for his upcoming 13th album… Read More

5th March 2024

Media practitioners that refuse to sign Gukurahundi coverage code of conduct will not be allowed to cover meetings- ZMC

The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) chair Professor Ruby Magosvongwe says media houses which refuse to… Read More

5th March 2024

Sikhala launches new ‘political party’

Former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has launched a new movement, the National Democratic Working… Read More

5th March 2024

Chamisa accused of selling out Tsvangirai’s legacy ‘to ZANU PF’

Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei has accused popular politician Nelson Chamisa of reversing… Read More

5th March 2024

Zambian President HH salutes Joe Biden for easing Zim sanctions

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed pleasure following a move taken by US President Joe… Read More

5th March 2024