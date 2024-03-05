Ruwa family loses US$25,000 to armed robbers disguised as TelOne employees

A Ruwa family has lost US$25,000 to armed robbers who posed as TelOne employees to gain entry into premises, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has disclosed.
Posting on their X handle, the ZRP said:
“Police in Ruwa are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Zimre Park on 04/03/24 in which five male suspects who were armed with a pistol and a ladder, disguised as Telone employees to gain entrance into the victim’s yard.
“The suspects attacked the victim before stealing US$25 000.00 cash, various groceries and two laptops. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”
In other news, police in Glenview are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Glenview 4 Shopping Centre, Harare on 04/03/24 in which Geodricks Mushonga (33) died.
The victim was allegedly assaulted by six unidentified male suspects during a beer drinking spree following an argument over an undisclosed matter.
The body of the victim was later found lying in a pool of blood at a nearby bus terminus with a deep cut at the back of the head.
Police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
Zwnews
