26% of Zimbabwe’s population face hunger- ZimLAC

About twenty-six percent or 2 715 717 of the country’s population is food insecure during the period January to March 2024, the 2023 Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) has revealed.

The registration of food insecure people and the distribution of grain has commenced in all areas across the country’s 8 rural provinces, and is being led by the Traditional Leaders who are ably supported by Councillors and Government officials.

This has been announced by Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere during post cabinet briefing this afternoon.

The minister said to date, a total of 2 722.46 metric tonnes of grain comprising 405 metric tonnes of traditional grains and 2 317.46 metric tonnes of maize has been distributed to 247 576 food insecure people, under the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme.

“Communities and households in distress are urged to contact their respective Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, who will in turn communicate with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on their food requirements.

“The registration of beneficiaries and distribution of grain will continue unabated during the El Nino-induced drought period,” he said.

Muswere also pointed out that cement production in the country has improved after four major producers hiked capacity utilisation.

“The four major cement manufacturers in the country have installed capacity of 2.6million metric tonnes per annum against a national demand of 1.6million metric tonnes.

“Cabinet notes that the local industry is now producing above optimal levels. The four companies are producing a combined 160500 metric tonnes per month against the installed capacity of 241000 metric tonnes per month.

“Depressed local demand has resulted in the companies stockpiling cement and reducing production. Cabinet advises the nation that there is now adequate cement on the market.

“Accordingly, the issuance of cement import licences is being discontinued in order to boost demand for local cement,” he said.

He also said Cabinet has authorized the decommissioning of Cholera Treatment Centres in areas where cases have reduced and the redistribution of equipment and supplies to emerging hotspots, and the extension of vaccination in Harare to include other hotspots within suburbs not initially targeted.

