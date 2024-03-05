Zimbabwean government officials celebrate tightening of sanctions against Mnangagwa- Chin’ono

Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says government officials have shown incompetence celebrating the tightening of sanctions against the country by the American President Joe Biden.

One such ZANU PF legislator to express happiness is MP for Bikita South Energy Mutodi who says the government celebrates the removal of economic sanctions against Zimbabwe but will challenge the targeted sanctions against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other officials in American Courts.

Meanwhile, ZANU-PF Director for Information and Publicity, Farai Marapira also welcomed the move by the American President.

“President of Zimbabwe,

@edmnangagwa, policy of being a friend to all and an enemy to none and having our doors open to all has yielded bittersweet results with the newest sanctions regime released by the US gvt.

“Indeed many juristic and natural persons have been removed but if the President, the First Lady and senior officials remain sanctioned then Zimbabwe remains sanctioned and burdened by this illegality.

“We still call for all sanctions to be removed unequivocally. Only then are we free of this yoke unfairly put on our shoulders ZANU-PF.”

Apparently, Chin’ono says those celebrating the move by America are misguided:

“The Zimbabwean Government communication departments displayed a catastrophic level of INCOMPETENCE today by celebrating the sanctions announcements as a great foreign policy achievement when in fact the sanctions have been tightened,” he says.

Chin’ono says the officials are very lazy to read and understand text before commenting.

“They were too lazy to read and jumped up and down for nothing.

“Zvino isu tatosvitsa shoko kumusha kuti sanction raenda.

“In any serious Government, they first study the text and then comment on an agreed position instead of being trigger happy!

“Vene have no message discipline, vanongo votomoka vasina kuverenga!

“They did their boss a great disservice,

Imagine seeing your subordinates celebrating when you, your wife and your businesses have been sanctioned!

Grand incompetence!!”

Zwnews