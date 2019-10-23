General Jonas Tinashe launches military operation to remove ED, Zanu PF

Ideal Zimbabwe President Tinashe Jonas has unveiled what he termed a military operation that will remove ZANU PF.

Jonas posted a video which shows him wearing army regalia urging Zimbabweans to support his military operation with money and weapons to remove the ruling party.

Jonas who calls himself General Scarfless sent a message to SADC and the African Union telling them that they must keep quiet and support his military operation as they did by supporting the November 2017 coup.

He said:

“We need a military to restore constitutionalism,We need to remove the EDiot now. When you abducted me I told you that its now game on. We need a free Zimbabwe now.”

RE-TWEET! – IS THIS MAN TINASHE JONAS NOT A MEMBER OF THE ZDF's DEADLY FERRET TEAM THAT STIRS PEOPLE'S EMOTIONS, CREATES AGENDAS FOR THEM AND THEN TRAPS THEM? – YOUR VIEW pic.twitter.com/Qpm2skGudM — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 23, 2019

Jonas was arrested in March after he allegedly said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was bedding Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa.

He appeared in court facing a charge of undermining Mnangagwa’s authority.

byo news