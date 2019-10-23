General Jonas Tinashe launches military operation to remove ED, Zanu PF

By Agencies
- 4 hours ago

Ideal Zimbabwe President Tinashe Jonas has unveiled  what he termed a military operation that will remove ZANU PF.

Jonas posted a video which shows him wearing army regalia urging Zimbabweans to support his military operation with money and weapons to remove the ruling party.

Jonas who calls himself General Scarfless sent a message to SADC and the African Union telling them that they must keep quiet and support his military operation as they did by supporting the November 2017 coup.

He said:

“We need a military to restore constitutionalism,We need to remove the EDiot now. When you abducted me I told you that its now game on. We need a free Zimbabwe now.”

Jonas was arrested in March after he allegedly said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was bedding Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa.

He appeared in court facing a charge of undermining Mnangagwa’s authority.

byo news

Facebook Comments