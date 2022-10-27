Image: TimesLive

Jabulani Hadebe, better known as Sjava is a South African singer, songwriter, rapper and actor who has been in the entertainment industry since 2005.

Although he had taken a break from music, Sjava recently announced his return with an upcoming show in Durban and his fans are excited about his comeback.

Here is a look at Sjava’s net worth, his childhood and background, as well as his acting and music career that has contributed to his wealth

What is Sjava’s net worth?

The exact value of Sjava’s net worth is currently unknown although it is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million.

He has accumulated this impressive wealth from his successful career as an entertainer as well as his other investments.

Sjava’s background

Sjava was born in Bergville, KwaZulu Natal on the 3rd of December 1983. He is the third born and his two older siblings are his brother Sibusiso and sister- Sindy.

He received his primary education at a school in Bergville but his family moved to Johannesburg where he got his high school education.

From a young age, Sjava was attracted to the arts and he began writing songs for his all-boy band called Abafana baseMpumalanga when he was only ten and continued to compose music even in highschool.

He did not proceed with his studies past high school but became a taxi driver to support his family after his father left them.

Sjava’s acting career

Sjava got his first taste of fame in 2005 when he launched his acting career and he landed roles on famous television shows and films including uGugu no Andile, Generations, and Zone 14 where he starred for three consecutive seasons.

He was nominated for the South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) in 2009, and he served as a judge for the award for the next two years.

Sjava’s music career

Sjava’s first love was music and despite starting out as an actor, he always found a way to make music and created jingles for television shows such as Kilm, Jika Majika and iSikizi.

He eventually left acting to fully pursue music and in 2015, he was featured in Miss Pru’s hit single- Ameni which introduced him to the mainstream music industry.

After getting signed by Ambitiouz Entertainment, Sjava released his debut single in April 2016 called Ekuseni followed by his debut album titled Isina Muva later that year.

His debut album was well-received and was certified gold by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA). It also earned him an award for Best Produced Album during the 2017 SAMA Awards and at the 2017 Metro FM Music Awards.

Since launching his music career, Sjava has released two more albums- Umqhele in 2018 and Umsebenzi in 2021.

In 2020, he left Ambitiouz Entertainment and together with sound engineer- Mfanafuthi Ruff Nkosi founded a new record label called 1020 Cartel.

After taking a break from music for some time, Sjava is back on the music scene and his fans are excited about his return.

He is set to have a one-man show on the 8th of December 2022 at the Durban International Convention Center and the tickets are 90% sold out more than a month to the event.

ZALebs