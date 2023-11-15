Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya has been fined US$5000, for attempting to snuggle gold to Dubai.

She was arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while trying to smuggle 6kgs of gold which has since been forfeited to the state.

She has been given a non- custodial sentence by the high court in Harare today.

Apparently, the level 15 fine she received of US$5000 is due on the 17th of November 2023 or 12 months in jail.

Henrietta had been held in custody for a 2020 case where she was caught at the airport with 6kgs of gold.

In her defence, Rushwaya maintained that she had picked the wrong bag.

More to follow…